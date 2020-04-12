COVID-19: four new cases in Belagavi

With the detection of four new cases on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Belagavi reached 14.

The patients are three male family members of patient number 150 from Raibag, aged 19, 55 and 25. The other case is from Hire Bagewadi who is a 38-year-old male. He is the family member of patient number 128.

This was announced in the mid-day bulletin by the State Health Department.

They are all undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 designated hospital in the district civil hospital premises in Belagavi. None of them have any obvious symptoms. But their throat swab tests have revealed the presence of the virus, officers said.