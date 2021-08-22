COVID-19: Four deaths in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 deaths and 320 new cases on Saturday. Of the deceased, two were from Puttur and one each from Mangaluru taluk and outside the district respectively. While one person died within 48 hours after admission, two died within 72 hours after admission, and one died 72 hours after admission to hospital. With 428 discharged, the number of active cases stood at 3,173. The test positivity rate was 3.22%.

A fine of ₹1,03,75,920 has so far been collected in 85,269 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported 177 new cases of which 92 are from Udupi taluk, 35 from Kundapur taluk, and 50 from Karkala taluk. As many as 145 are in home isolation while 32 are in government health facilities. With 99 discharged, the number of active cases was 1,499. There are three cases of mucormycosis.

With 24,314 persons vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, a total of 14,01,923 have received vaccine so far of which 10,62,926 have received the first dose and 3,38,999 have received second dose. In Udupi, 13,259 persons were vaccinated and this took the total to 8,87,751 of which 6,46,246 have received the first dose and 2,41,505 have received the second dose of vaccine.