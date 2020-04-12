COVID-19: five more patients discharged in Mysuru

Seven more COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged in Mysuru. Among them, six are patients linked to the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics Limited and one is a foreign returnee.

Following the discharge, the total number of active cases has reduced to 38 from 45. Two patients had been discharged earlier and one of them was the patient of the company who was the first to be tested positive.

The rising number of cases, particularly from those linked to the company, had caused a lot of unease here since Mysuru was the second city to record highest number of positive cases after Bengaluru. Nanjangud is one of the COVID-19 clusters and strict lockdown measures are in place in the town where many had been placed under quarantine.

Following feedback from the patients discharged on Sunday, facility for hot water had been arranged at the COVID-19 Hospital.

In view of discharge of seven patients in total, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar thanked the entire hospital team, all field teams including police, health and local body functionaries, quarantine monitoring team and surveillance teams for their support and cooperation in the entire operations.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth said the police were investigating the pharma case in various angles and the origin of source for the infection to the employees was being verified. “A notice had been served on the company and the police had received certain documents that were essential for the investigation,” he said, adding that the company management was cooperating in the investigation.

He said the company registers and the CCTV footages of the plant also been collected.

The SP said the company underwent an audit and a team had visited the plant. “Even this angle is also being probed collecting details on the health conditions of those who were part of the auditing team,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

With regards to the raw materials from China, the results of samples sent to the NIV, Pune were awaited, he replied.