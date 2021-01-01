COVID-19 dry run: health centres identified

:
The district administration has identified a taluk hospital and two primary health care centres in the district for the dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination, as also 25 Accredited Social Health Activists, anganwadi workers and those employed in the identified three health care centres.
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said the dry run will be conducted in the Primary Health Centres at Bilikere and Jayanagar in Mysuru and the taluk hospital in K.R. Nagar.
Each of these centres will have a waiting room, vaccination room and an observation room and the role and the responsibilities of each of the official deployed have been explained.
The dry run will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and the Deputy Commissioner has reiterated that this does not entail injecting the vaccine. This is only to ensure that the infrastructure was in place and how the process will unfold during the actual vaccination drive.
Mysuru is one of the five districts identified by the State government for the exercise to assess the capabilities and challenges in actual implementation of the vaccine drive. The other four districts are Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Belagavi.
