COVID-19 drives ODL students to write ‘open book exam’

They can do so from the safety of their home as KSOU resorts to this one-time measure

Unlike other universities in the State, the Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has resorted to first-ever one-time ‘open book examination’ for its undergraduate and postgraduate students instead of promoting them directly to the next semester/academic year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students can safely write the exam in their homes.

The students who are in first and second year of their degree and in the first year of their PG programmes can appear for the examination in their respective places and thereafter send the answer scripts to the evaluation section of the university within the specified time.

Other universities in the State are promoting students other than those in their final year of their courses on 50:50 formula where 50 per cent of marks would be considered from internal assessment and another 50 per cent based on their performance in the previous semester or year.

But, the KSOU chose to conduct the open book examination, since not all the UG and PG courses are on semester pattern and the IA marks are not awarded on the pattern of conventional universities.

The students enrolled in the year 2019-20 are now supposed to appear for the open book examination with the University issuing a notification recently in this regard, asking the students to pay online 50 per cent of examination fees. The last date for paying the fee is September 30 with fine. The dates of the exam are yet to be announced but the exam was expected before October as per the UGC guidelines.

The open book examination is being conducted for the first and second year students of B.A. and B.Com; first year students of M.A. and M.Com; first and third semester students of M.Sc programmes; and second and third semester students of MBA.

For the final year degree, final year M.A. and M Com, fourth semester students of M.Sc and MBA, the University is conducting the examination in the regular pattern under UGC norms.

The students are supposed to write the open book examination within the specified period of time and submit the scripts as mandated by the university. The question papers would be shared online and the students are supposed to appear for the examination within 10 days from the day the question papers were uploaded online.

KSOU Dean (Academic) Tejaswi Navilur said, “This step was taken after consultations, taking the approval of the Academic Council, to ensure that the standards of open distance learning are not compromised and at the same time the safety guidelines over the pandemic are complied with. The open book exam is going to be a one-time affair conducted in view of COVID-19 for the safety of students.”

If the students do not take the exam or do not clear the exam, such students can appear in the subsequent examinations conducted by the university. However, after the open book examination, such students need not have to wait for the results and can take admissions for the next year/semester of their courses.