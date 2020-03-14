COVID-19: Don’t step out of homes unless necessary, says Kalaburagi DC

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, along with senior officials of the district, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

KALABURAGI

14 March 2020 21:39 IST

Number of people under isolation jumps from 46 on Friday to 71 on Saturday

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district B. Sharat, who had put the district administration on high alert on Friday after India’s first COVID-19 death was reported from Kalaburagi city, went a step ahead and advised residents not to come out of their houses unless it was absolutely necessary.

“There is a good chance that the virus has spread to many people. There is a possibility of coming across infected people. I strongly advise the residents to confine themselves in their homes. A family member can go and buy necessary commodities taking adequate care. We are not declaring curfew, but advising people to self-restrict their mobility. We are going to close down all non-essential shops. Only those that sell essential commodities will remain open,” Mr. Sharat said at a media conference on Saturday.

The number of people who are in isolation and are being monitored jumped from 46 on Friday to 71 on Saturday. Only four people developed symptoms, including a staff nurse who treated the victim and a five-year-old child. The officer also expressed helplessness as the victim’s family members were not cooperating to trace the people who had come in direct contact with the victim.

In addition to restrictions on all government events, the Deputy Commissioner imposed restrictions on private events such as wedding s and birthday parties.

“People need to get permission from the authorities for conducting the events. We will give permission only to events that will be attended by family members. We are also reducing the frequency of public transport buses. Students staying in hostels have been advised not to return to their native places, but to remain at their hostels only. We are going to close sections in government offices that offer services to the public such as the issuance of land records and driving licences,” he said.