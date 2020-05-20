Karnataka

COVID-19: doctor’s contacts being traced

Chikkamagaluru district administration is making efforts to find out how the doctor, working in Mudigere taluk, contracted the COVID-19 infection. The 43-year-old medical officer, working in a government primary health officer, had not gone out of the district since March this year.

The district, which remained in the green zone with zero cases, reported five cases, including the doctor, on Tuesday. There were reports that he had been to Bengaluru and Kodagu districts in the recent past. Chikkamagaluru SP Harish Pandey, on Wednesday, clarified that he had not gone out since March.

The doctor has been on duty at the health centre and treated many patients. The administration made a list of patients and staff members who had come in contact with him and contacted them all after he was found infected. Among those in the list, the administration has traced 68 people till Wednesday morning.

The officers in Belur taluk in Hassan district are also tracing people who had come in contact with the doctor, whose health centre is close to the district border. Hassan officials have identified 15 people in Belur taluk and quarantined them.

