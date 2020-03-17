COVID-19 | Doctor who treated patient from Kalaburagi tests positive

Kalaburagi

17 March 2020 12:25 IST

He developed symptoms after he visited the patient’s house

A 63-year old doctor from Kalaburagi who treated the 76-year-old man who died and later tested positive for COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease on Monday night.

The doctor, a retired government servant, has been doing private practise after his retirement. He had visited the patient's house and treated him after he developed symptoms of COVID-19. After that, he too developed symptoms and was under home isolation for a few days now.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that the doctor would now be shifted to ESIC quarantine ward. He added that the deceased patient's secondary contacts who the doctor had direct contact were kept in home isolation.

The doctor has a wide network of people visiting him in the locality and was known for visiting homes and treating people on demand.

When the COVID-19 victim developed some symptoms a few days after his return from Saudi Arabia on February 29, the doctor visited his home on March 6 and attended him.

The patient didn't recover even after two days of treatment and hence got admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi on March 9. He was kept in an isolated ward in the same hospital. His blood and throat samples were sent to National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru. On the same evening, he was discharged against medical advice and taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Next day, on March 10, he died on his way back to Kalaburagi. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12.