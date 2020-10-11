COVID-19: DK, Udupi report 555 new cases

Mangaluru

11 October 2020 00:04 IST

Four COVID-19 patients with comorbidities died while 316 new COVID-19 cases were found in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. With 607 patients being discharged, the active cases in the district came down to 4,203. Fine of ₹7.7 lakh has been collected so far from 6,221 cases of not wearing masks, said the bulletin by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi

An 65-year-old COVID-19 patient with comorbidity died and 239 new cases were detected in Udupi on Saturday. As many as 224 were discharged and the active cases in the district stood at 1,952. Fine of ₹10.81 lakh has so far been collected from 9,448 cases of wearing masks and violation of social distancing, said the bulletin by Udupi district administration.

