COVID-19 | Deputy CM takes stock of preventive measures

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in charge Govind Karjol had a videoconference meeting with Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat and other key officers in Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening. This comes after the district reported its third positive case of COVID-19 on Monday

Mr. Karjol specifically directed the officers to tighten preventive measures at religious places that would attract devotees in large number.

“The holidays have already been declared for schools and colleges. Take measures to safely send students staying at hostels to their native places. Health and Family Welfare Department should work to ensure that medical professionals in government facilities work around-the-clock on shifts. Don’t compromise in the supply of safe drinking water. If you find any shortage of funds or medicines, bring it to the notice of the government immediately and we will ensure that the issue is addressed on a priority basis. You can use the State Disaster Response Fund, if need be,” Mr. Karjol told Mr. Sharat.

Mr. Sharat said that a 5m radius area from the residence of the COVID-19 victim has been categorised as a buffer zone for focussed preventive measures.

“We have identified houses for intense monitoring and awareness campaign. To reduce mass gatherings, we have already ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, shopping malls, bar and restaurants, and other business establishments,” he said.

Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj said that the ESIC medical complex, where quarantine wards have been set up, was provided with 100 Home Guards.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat D. Raja, Superintendent of Police Ida Martin Marbaniang, City Corporation Commissioner Rahul Pandve and other key officers were present during the video conference.

The city wore a deserted on Tuesday as well. Almost all the business establishments, excluding medical shops, hospitals, petrol pumps and shops selling essential commodities, remained closed.

Traffic was thin on the roads. Service-oriented sections in the government offices that would normally attract people in large number remained closed.

Roadside petty-shops and eateries were not seen anywhere in the city. Cinema halls, shopping malls, schools and colleges continued to remain closed.