COVID-19: Deaths, positive cases dip in Mysuru

A day after reporting 10 deaths in Mysuru on Sunday, the number of deaths in the district due to COVID-19 came down to two on Monday.

The number of positive cases too showed a marked decline on Monday when 1,327 cases were reported in comparison to the 2,322 reported on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that 10 deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Sunday had taken the total number of deaths to 32 during the last four days. Health officials in Mysuru said most of the COVID-19 patients, who had died, had other co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, the 1,327 positive cases reported in the district on Monday out of the 4,056 samples that were tested have taken the cumulative cases in Mysuru to 2,21,970.

On Monday, the total active cases in Mysuru stood at 10,386 after 2,886 people were discharged.