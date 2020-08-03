COVID-19 deaths cross 2,500-mark in State

Bengaluru

03 August 2020

42% of the total 2,594 fatalities reported from Bengaluru

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the State has crossed the 2,500-mark. As many as 98 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday across the State, taking the total number to 2,594. This is apart from the eight deaths of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to non-COVID-19 causes.

A total of 42% of the total 2,594 deaths in the State have been reported from Bengaluru. The city also has reported 43% of the total COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

For the first time in the past few weeks, the number of recoveries were more than new COVID-19 cases reported in the State. On Monday, 4,752 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State, taking the total number to 1.39 lakh. The number of discharges continues to remain high with 4,776 patients being discharged on Monday. With this, the total number of discharges stands at 62,500.

Of the 4,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the State on Monday, 1,497 are Bengaluru Urban. With this, the number of positive cases in the State capital has crossed the 60,000-mark.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar also spoke about the improvement in the recovery rate in the last few days. He said that the overall recovery rate of the State as of Sunday evening was 42.81% and stood at 35.14% in Bengaluru. Dr. Sudhakar said that there was an increase in COVID-19 recovery rate by 5.67% in the last week.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 629 patients of the total 74,469 active cases were admitted in intensive care units in different hospitals across the State. The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 27,989.