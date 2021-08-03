Karnataka

COVID-19 deaths cross 20,000 mark in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases on Monday at 1,285 cases, against 1,875 cases on Sunday. The total cases now stand at 29.08 lakh. With 25 more deaths, the fatalities are now 20,021.

Bengaluru Urban reported 290 infections and 5 deaths, the highest in the State. DK was next with 219 cases and four fatalities. Udupi recorded 135 cases, Mysuru 102, Hassan 91, Kodagu 81 and Tumakuru 73.

According to the Health Department bulletin, active cases in the State stand at 24,021, while 1,383 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,47,627.

The State conducted 1,33,030 COVID-19 tests on Monday, taking the cumulative numbers to 3.89 crore. A total of 4,42,330 people were vaccinated today, taking the overall figure to to 3.11 crore. The positivity rate was 0.96% and CFR was 1.94%.


