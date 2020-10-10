COVID-19 death rate drops in Chamarajanagar

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Chamarajanagar that saw a big jump in the number of active cases recently, has dropped to 1% from 1.8%. The number of deaths was high among those between 40 and 60 years.

The mortality rate that stood at 1.8% last month came down to 1.27% in the last 15 days and it dropped further to 1.02% until last week. In the last five days, the fatality rate fell to 1%.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said the death audit was studied and strategies were worked out with the help of doctors to contain the fatalities. The reasons for spurt in deaths were analysed and steps taken accordingly, showing the results, after a rise in cases and deaths noticed over the last two months.

Mr. Ravi said the testing target had been exceeded with 1,250 tests being done almost every day as against the target given by the State at 950 tests a day. The ramping up of testing led to rise in cases and the contacts of the infected persons are being tracked effectively to contain the spread.

An 80-bed COVID-19 Care Centre has also started functioning in Chamarajnagar since Monday, the DC said, adding that persons between 40 and 60 years should not neglect symptoms and take appropriate precautions considering the fatality rate among this particular age group.