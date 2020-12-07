COVID-19: Deadline cannot be set for making vaccine available to all: Sudhakar

Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar in the Legislative Council on Monday,

Bengaluru

07 December 2020 23:19 IST

Refusing to set any deadline for making COVID-19 vaccine available to common persons in the State, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday said that it was difficult to do so until WHO or ICMR approves the vaccine for public use.

“Vaccine protocol is yet to be arrived at. It is to be seen whether vaccine has to be given once or twice within a reasonable time. We are expecting the availability of the vaccine soon. But a specific dateline for public vaccination cannot be set,” the Minister told the Legislative Council on the opening day of the winter session. While there has been no vaccine for many virus, 50 companies are involved in vaccine development for COVID-19 of which 25 companies have reached the clinical trial stage, he pointed out.

Dr. Sudhakar said that anticipating the availability of the vaccine at the earliest, the State government has been preparing logistic support. “We have identified about 2.7 lakh persons from both public and private sectors to receive the shots in the first phase along with those in vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and those with comorbidities,” he said, adding that third phase trials for vaccine was underway in the State.

When Congress member P.R. Ramesh expressed his concern over involvement of private sector in distribution of vaccine, Dr. Sudhakar said that though vaccination will be started through government facilities, the private sector will have to be roped in. “About 66,800 public personnel and about 35,300 private sector personnel have been identified for vaccination purpose,” he added.

To a question by Congress member M. Narayanswamy on whether patient details had been compromised since patients were receiving calls from agencies offering help, Dr. Sudhakar said no details had been given out. "Secrecy has been maintained over patient details. When details are shared with private companies, a memorandum of understanding has been signed for non disclosure, and these data is being used for research purpose only.”

‘Excess charge will be refunded’

The government will ensure that private hospitals return any excess money charged for treatment beyond what is fixed by the government, Dr. Sudhakar has said.

As many as 122 complaints have been received by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust for overcharging and notices have been issued to them for further action. “The practice of referring COVID-19 patients to private hospitals had been stopped since there were adequate beds available in government facilities,” he added.