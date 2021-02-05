COVID-19: CSIR-CFTRI to conduct sero surveillance

MYSURU

05 February 2021 19:45 IST

In continuation of COVID-19 related activities, the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, is carrying out Phase 2 Pan-CSIR study on sero surveillance on the contagion.

It is being conducted in collaboration with CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi.

The study aims at covering the large population size across CSIR laboratories to assess the sustained immune status of an individual and the extent of herd immunity achieved.

“The outcome of the study shall help in formulating the COVID-19 vaccine guidelines across the country. This sero-surveillance is being conducted over a period of four days from February 4, at the Institute, and is open to all the CFTRI students, staff, and their family members,” a release said here on Friday.

Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, inaugurated the programme on Thursday. The project leader, Prakash M Halami; members, Muthukumar S.P., Ravindra P.V., and Gopinath M.; CFTRI’s doctor Avilash S. Rani,; and a group of volunteers were present.

The CSIR-CFTRI had recently completed 1.20 lakh swab tests at its COVID-19 testing centre. The CSIR-CFTRI came forward to support the Mysuru district administration in the fight against the pandemic by setting up the COVID-19 testing centre and carrying out RT-PCR tests since testing was key for containing the spread of the disease.

This was the third testing centre set up in Mysuru for carrying out RT-PCR tests after the one at the Microbiology Department (on the premises of K R Hospital) in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) and another at the JSS Hospital.