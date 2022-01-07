COVID-19 clusters detected; cases increase sharply to 219

MYSURU

07 January 2022 21:51 IST

Clusters detected in T.Narsipur, Mysuru city

The number of COVID-19 cases went up sharply in Mysuru district on Friday even as two clusters – one each in T. Narsipur and Mysuru – were detected in the district.

While one cluster was detected at the BCM hostel in Chamanahall, T.Narsipur, where 8 cases were found to be positive, another cluster was detected in RBI colony in Mysuru city, where 7 cases were found.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Mysuru district administration on Friday, a total of 7,444 samples were tested out of which 219 came out positive for COVID-19. The number of positive cases in Mysuru district represented a sharp rise from 65 reported a day earlier on Thursday when 5,700 samples were tested.

The number of persons between 0 to 17 testing positive on Friday was put at 23 against the just 5 that were reported on Thursday.

The total active cases reached 484 on Friday out of whom 77 were isolated in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals of the Government and 32 in private COVID-19 hospitals. As many as 375 have been isolated at home. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

Out of the 219 cases reported in the district on Friday, as many as 163 came from Mysuru city followed by 29 from T. Narsipur, 11 from K.R. Nagar, 9 from Nanjangud, 5 from Mysuru taluk, two from Periyapatna and zero cases from H.D. Kote, Hunsur, Sargur and Saligrama.

Meanwhile, the restrictions imposed on movement of people during weekend curfew, which began at 10 p.m. on Friday, is expected to continue till 5 a.m. on Monday.