COVID-19 claims 30 lives in Hassan

17 May 2021 15:45 IST

Hassan reported 30 deaths due to COVID-19 infection, besides 1,384 fresh cases, on Monday. With that, the death toll rose to 831 and the number of cases increased to 65,693.

Among the dead, 11 are from Hassan taluk, four from Arsikere taluk, three each from Arkalgud, Belur, Channarayapatna and Holenarsipur taluks, two from Sakleshpur and one from Alur taluk. So far 49,918 have recovered from the infection and 14,944 are under treatment. Of those under treatment, 135 are in the intensive care unit. As many as 2,510 people were discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Of the fresh cases Hassan taluk reported 337 cases, Channarayapatna reported 237, Arasikere 204, Belur 164, Holenarsipur 144, Arkalgud 143, Sakleshpur 100 and Alur 55.