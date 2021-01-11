COVID-19: Chamarajnagar hits a ‘zero’

MYSURU

11 January 2021 23:13 IST

For the first time since many months, it has reported nil positive cases, bringing a big relief to the district administration

Chamarajanagar district registered zero COVID-19 cases on Monday after a gap of many months, bringing a big relief to the district administration, the health authorities and the people of the district.

In the last 24 hours, no positive cases had been reported from the district where the active cases are falling with the fall in new infections.

According to the district COVID-19 bulletin, no cases had been reported in tests conducted using RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Test and TRUNAT. With the discharge of nine patients on Monday, the active cases now stand at 39. No deaths were reported on Monday and the total number of persons who succumbed to the pandemic has touched 110.

Advertising

Advertising

The Molecular Lab at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar had recently achieved one lakh-plus swab tests using the RT-PCR method since May last year. Besides the swabs generated in the district, the lab also handled the samples from far-off districts, including Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Ramanagaram and Tumakuru, until they got their own labs.

The district had remained a “green district” for a considerable period of time when other districts in the State reported spurt in COVID-19 cases last year. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had appreciated the efforts for keeping the district free from the pandemic for a long time.