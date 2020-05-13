COVID-19: Chamarajanagar bars entry to even natives from red zones, high-risk States

Even as Kannadigas stranded in different parts of the country and abroad have started returning to their native places in the State, Chamarajanagar district has barred entry of people coming from red zones and high-risk States.

Chamarajanagar has not reported even a single COVID-19 positive case so far and remains one of the few green zone districts in the State.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi cited the alarming number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported from several hitherto green zone districts of Karnataka after migrants began returning to their native places in the wake of easing of lockdown norms.

Chamarajanagar district administration will allow the return of migrants only from green and orange zones.

He said a total of 300 natives of Chamarajanagar, who were stranded in places outside Karnataka, had applied on Seva Sindhu portal to return to the district.

The return of migrants from different parts of the State, however, is continuing with about 1,800 people returning to Chamarajanagar as inter-district travellers so far. None of them had displayed any symptoms of the disease. “All of them are being screened and tested,” he said while thanking the people of the district for cooperating and supporting the district administration in its fight against spread of novel coronavirus.