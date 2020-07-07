COVID-19: Central team hails State’s contact tracing, data base initiative

Though Karnataka has been witnessing a spike in the number of COVID-19 patients in the last one week, the Union Health Ministry is still appreciative of its efforts to contain the pandemic, especially the contact tracing method and measures related to creating a database of co-morbid and vulnerable people.

A team of officers from the Union Health Ministry met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his home office here on Tuesday as part of their two-day official visit to the State and discussed various issues about containing COVID 19.

According to an official communiqué from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the team appreciated the efforts of the State government in containing COVID-19.

The team comprised Aarti Ahuja, Additional Secretary to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, P. Raveendran, Director of Emergency Medical Response Centre, and others.

According to the release, the team said that the priority of the government should be to save lives and to provide treatment. It advised the government to strictly follow the guidelines concerned in containment zones.

The State officials appraised the team about the preparedness and the facilities being created to handle the situation.

High flow oxygen systems for 15,000 beds

According to the release, the State government informed the Central team that high flow oxygen systems were being installed in district and taluk hospitals for around 15,000 beds. This facility will be ready by August 15, the release added.

Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that the State government has been maintaining that the death rate has been lower in Karnataka when compared with other States. It has also been maintaining that the State has a good recovery rate with respect to COVID-19.