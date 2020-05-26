COVID-19 casts shadow on varsity’s 100th convocation

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on the historic 100th annual convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM). The university had plans to make it a momentous event by bringing people of national and international repute to witness the occasion.

It had begun preparing for the convocation since last year and had extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

With curbs imposed on gatherings and social distancing being new norm in the times of coronavirus, university officials have kept aside all plans but are also keeping their fingers crossed, conscious of the current situation.

Even though the focus is now on the next academic year and to facilitate final-year students complete their course without any delay, the university is also in a ‘wait and watch mode’, unable to take a call since curbs on large gatherings are expected to stay at least for few months.

“Only three universities in the State were through with their convocations and the rest could not in view of the lockdown. The government has to take a call. Until social distancing norms are in place, it is tough for us to hold any events. The only option would be to wait for the government’s directive,” said Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Kumar said the 100th convocation appears unlikely at least till September. “Let us hope things to go back to normal,” he added.

The university had planned to get an engraving of the centenary convocation logo done on each gold medal (on one side). Also, the certificates given to the students in conferment of their degrees would have the centenary convocation logo printed on them in addition to the university logo. The logo was designed with the university theme ‘Nahi Jnanena Sadrusham’ and a graduation cap. The logo says ‘Shathamanada Gatikotsava 1920-2020’, with the first convocation held in 1920.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family had designed the logo for the 100th convocation and also for the university’s centenary celebrations that took place in 2016.