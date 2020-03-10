COVID-19 casts a shadow on Holi celebrations

DHARWAD

10 March 2020 08:38 IST

COVID-19 scare seems to have cast a shadow over Holi celebrations in Dharwad this time.

Holi, the festival of colours, which is celebrated with much pomp and gaiety here, falls on Tuesday. However, several forums that hold events to mark Holi every year have called off the programmes citing precautionary measures. Adding to this, the health advisories by the Union and State governments against overcrowding in public places and avoiding public gathering have further cast a shadow on the festivities.

Shop-keepers said that COVID-19 scare is likely to hit business. Compared to last year, sales are down but they are hoping that people may reverse the trend and join the celebrations on Tuesday morning.

Idols of Kamanna and Rati have already been installed in public places and children gathering in the front of small tents over the idols and beating the “Halagi” (a percussion instrument made of leather) and dancing was a common scene on Monday.

The idols of Kamanna and Rati have been installed in public places in almost all the localities of Dharwad and people of all age groups are thronging the venues to see the idols.

The “Holi Hunnime” fell on Monday and the effigies of Kamanna will be burnt in the early hours of Tuesday. Before setting the effigies on fire, people will offer puja and perform religious rituals and this will be followed by splashing of colours on Tuesday.

The pot-breaking competitions, singing of Holi songs and drum-beating competitions as part of the celebrations will go on as usual.

Meanwhile, the Dharwad Halagi Habba that was held as a prelude to the Holi festival here on Sunday elicited overwhelming response with hundreds of people and folk troupes from Dharwad and surrounding areas enthusiastically participating in the event.