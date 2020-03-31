COVID-19 cases touch 98

With 10 more detected since Monday evening, the total number of new COVID-19 cases touched 98 on Tuesday. These include three deaths and six discharged persons.

Following are the new cases:

A 52-year-old male, resident of Hosapete-Ballari, isolated in the designated hospital at Ballari. There is a history of travel to Bengaluru on 16.03.2020 and investigation is under process.

A 48-year-old female, resident of Hosapete, and isolated in the designated hospital at Ballari. There is a history of travel to Bengaluru on 16.03.2020.

A 26-year-old female, resident of Hosapete, isolated in the designated hospital at Ballari. There is a history of travel to Bengaluru on 16.03.2020.

A 40-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru (contact with P59), isolated in designated hospital at Bengaluru.

A 19-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru, had a travel history to New York, USA, and returned to India on 22.03.2020. The case is isolated in the designated hospital in Bengaluru.

A 40-year-old female, resident of Gowribidanur Taluk, Chikkaballapur, isolated in designated hospital at Chikkaballapur.

A 35-year-old male, resident of Mysuru (contact with P52), isolated in designated hospital at Mysuru.

A 41-year-old male, resident of Mysuru (contact with P52), isolated in designated hospital, Mysuru.

A 34-year-old male, resident of Dakshina Kannada, had a travel history to Dubai and returned to India on 18.03.2020, and isolated in designated hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

A 26-year-old male, resident of Bhatkal, had a travel history to Dubai and returned to India on 20.03.2020. The case is isolated in designated hospital in Uttara Kannada.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate, Health & Family Welfare Services, has instructed all private hospitals to mandatorily report all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases to the District Surveillance Officer.

The Commissioneratehas given recommendations for empiric use of Hydroxy Chloroquine tablets for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 and has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the health workers are provided with Hydoxy Chloroquine tablets.

All cases ofSARI should be referred to the district-level hospital or medical college with ICU facility for clinical management. Sample may be taken for COVID-19 testing as per revised sample collection protocols.