COVID-19 cases touch 110 in State

Nine new COVID-19 cases were detected in the State on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 110.

While three are being treated in the intensive care unit, two have been put on ventilators. The condition of the remaining patients, including a pregnant woman, is stable, said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education.

He told presspersons that three more cases had been detected in Nanjangud, including the wife of the first person from the pharma company who tested positive. The remaining were from Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada, and all of them had either travel or contact history, he said.

The department also issued a circular directing the district administration to screen migrants housed in shelter homes in their jurisdiction.