GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19 cases see 10-fold rise, but hospitalisation stays low

Almost 90% of the 13 deaths seem to be either due to comorbidities with COVID-19 being incidental or, at best aggravating the comorbid conditions, says State Health Commissioner

December 30, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Afshan Yasmeen
Afshan Yasmeen
COVID-19 experts said although the new variant is highly infectious, as of now, it is causing serious infection only in the elderly and in those with comorbidities.

COVID-19 experts said although the new variant is highly infectious, as of now, it is causing serious infection only in the elderly and in those with comorbidities. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

COVID-19 active cases in Karnataka have seen over a 10-fold rise in the last 10 days — from 79 on December 19 to 833 on December 30. Since December 15, the State has reported 13 deaths, of which three were infected with JN.1, the new sub-variant of Omicron.

However, there is no spurt in hospitalisations at the moment. As of Saturday, 50 patients were in hospitals, and only 15 being treated in ICUs. All the ICU patients and the 13 who died are those with comorbidities.

COVID-19 experts said this indicated that although the new variant is highly infectious, as of now, it is causing serious infection only in the elderly and in those with comorbidities. While asserting that the situation is not alarming, experts said the next few weeks after the festive season are crucial.

COVID-19 incidental 

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the COVID-19 death audit committee headed by TAC Chairman K. Ravi met on Friday. “Almost 90% of the deaths seem to be either due to comorbidities with COVID-19 being incidental or at best aggravating the comorbid conditions,” he said.

“Experts believe that we are seeing an endemic surge at this stage which could not be necessarily termed as a wave. Statistical prediction models may help us project the peak, and we are awaiting the estimation of JN.1 burden by IISc and the Indian Statistical Institute,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.