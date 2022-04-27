COVID-19 cases rise to 126 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday saw an uptick in cases with 126 new COVID-19 infections reported. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 1.16%. The weekly TPR touched 1.09% and the total number of cases rose to 39,47,209.

Of the new cases, 114 cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,057. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 99 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,05,397. Active cases touched 1,713.

As many as 10,801 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 8,348 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,58,40,081.