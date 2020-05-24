COVID-19 cases in State cross 2,000 mark

Bengaluru

24 May 2020

Total number of positive cases is now 2,089

With 130 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, the tally in Karnataka crossed the 2,000 mark. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 2,089. Of Sunday’s 130 cases, a majority was reported from Chickballapur district with 27. Yadgir district had the next highest number of cases with 24.

Of the 130 cases, 105 were people who had come from other States. Of this, 100 of them had a travel history to Maharashtra. Two other cases were reported from people who had an international travel history.

On Sunday, 46 patients were discharged bringing the total number of people discharged in the State to 654.

Domestic travel

Of the total 2,089 cases in Karnataka, the biggest source of infection has been domestic travel, with 1,025 cases having a history of domestic travel.

Meanwhile, 790 people contracted the infection after they came in contact with people who tested positive, and 99 people had an international travel history.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has completed over 2 lakh tests in the State.

As of Sunday, 2,06,313 samples were tested and of these, 2,01,978 were reported to be negative.

Over the last couple of weeks, Karnataka has ramped up the number of daily tests. According to analysis by the State war room, Karnataka now stands third in the country for tests per a million population.

The comparison has been done among States which have a population higher than 10 million. Karnataka has done 3,209 tests per a million population. Delhi stands first with 9,852 tests per million, while Andhra Pradesh has conducted 5,909 tests per million.