Karnataka

COVID-19 cases in State cross 2,000 mark

Ingenious: An autorickshaw that was used to close a road in Shivajinagar on account of the Janata Curfew in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Ingenious: An autorickshaw that was used to close a road in Shivajinagar on account of the Janata Curfew in Bengaluru on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Total number of positive cases is now 2,089

With 130 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, the tally in Karnataka crossed the 2,000 mark. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 2,089. Of Sunday’s 130 cases, a majority was reported from Chickballapur district with 27. Yadgir district had the next highest number of cases with 24.

Of the 130 cases, 105 were people who had come from other States. Of this, 100 of them had a travel history to Maharashtra. Two other cases were reported from people who had an international travel history.

On Sunday, 46 patients were discharged bringing the total number of people discharged in the State to 654.

Domestic travel

Of the total 2,089 cases in Karnataka, the biggest source of infection has been domestic travel, with 1,025 cases having a history of domestic travel.

Meanwhile, 790 people contracted the infection after they came in contact with people who tested positive, and 99 people had an international travel history.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has completed over 2 lakh tests in the State.

As of Sunday, 2,06,313 samples were tested and of these, 2,01,978 were reported to be negative.

Over the last couple of weeks, Karnataka has ramped up the number of daily tests. According to analysis by the State war room, Karnataka now stands third in the country for tests per a million population.

The comparison has been done among States which have a population higher than 10 million. Karnataka has done 3,209 tests per a million population. Delhi stands first with 9,852 tests per million, while Andhra Pradesh has conducted 5,909 tests per million.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 9:46:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-cases-in-state-cross-2000-mark/article31665512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY