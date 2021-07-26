COVID-19 cases in Mysuru reach 162 a day after dipping to 97

A total of 162 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mysuru on Monday, a day after dipping to 97 on Sunday.

The Mysuru district media bulletin released on Monday evening said 162 COVID-19 positive cases were reported out of 9,786 samples tested.

While Mysuru City had reported 74 cases, Periyapatna reported 24, Mysuru taluk reported 21 closely followed by 20 from Hunsur. K.R. Nagar reported 10 cases, Nanjangud 6, H.D. Kote four and T. Narsipura reported 3 cases.

While three persons had died on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,296, as many as 288 were discharged, bringing down the active cases in the district to 1,552.

On Sunday, the number of cases reported came down to 97.

Though on Saturday, the Health Department released a bulletin claiming only 48 positive cases were reported, the same was revised later in the night and said a total of 177 cases had been reported on Saturday.