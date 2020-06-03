COVID-19 cases in Mandya cross 300 mark; district gets another testing lab

With 13 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally in Mandya district crossed the 300 mark on Wednesday evening.

According to sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 13 people have tested positive since Tuesday evening.

With 13 cases, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 302. Of them, 81 have been discharged from the designated Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital in the town upon their recovery, said the sources.

All the new patients are men and natives of various areas of K.R. Pet taluk. They have settled in Mumbai and other places of Maharashtra since past several years.

Meanwhile, the laboratory established at Bellur for testing samples of COVID-19 was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The laboratory will ease the pressure on the laboratory at MIMS and it would help in conducting more tests based on number of samples collected, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda.

Mr. Gowda, who is also in-charge minister for Mandya, was speaking after the inauguration.

According to the Health Department officials, the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) laboratory has been established following the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Minister thanked Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalananda Swami for extending his support in establishing the laboratory.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, Nagamangala MLA K. Suresh Gowda and others were present.