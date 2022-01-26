COVID-19 cases in Hassan, Shivamogga

Hassan reported four deaths and 1,863 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two people from Hassan taluk and one each from Arkalgud and Holenarsipur died on the day due to the infection. The number of active cases increased to 11,774 and of them nine are in the intensive care unit.

So far 1,398 peopel have died in the district due to the infection. Among the fresh cases, 762 were reported in Hassan taluk, 86 in Alur, 251 in Arkalgud, 77 in Arsikere, 136 in Belur, 408 in Channarayapatna, 67 in Holenarsipur and 76 in Sakleshpur taluk. As many as 1,819 people were discharged from the hospital on the day.

Shivamogga reported 348 fresh cases and one death on the day. With that, the number of active cases increased to 2,949. Of them, 2,806 are under home isolation. So far 1,080 people have died due to the infection in the district.

Among the fresh cases 125 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, 34 in Bhadravati, five in Tirthahalli, 84 in Shikaripur, 63 in Sagar, 12 in Hosanagar, 23 in Sorab and two more patients were from other districts.