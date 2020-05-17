COVID-19 cases go up to 104 in Kalaburagi; Sec. 144 extended

KALABURAGI

17 May 2020 23:18 IST

After the detection of the first COVID-19 case on March 12 (P-6, a 76-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and died on March 10 before testing positive for the disease), the number of positive cases crossed 100 on Sunday with Kalaburagi district reporting 10 new cases. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19-infected persons rose to 104 that included seven deaths. The new cases are: P-1129 (35-year-old woman), P-1130 (55-year-old man), P-1131 (10-year-old boy), P-1132 (55-year-old man), P-1133 (36-year-old man), P-1134 (50-year old woman), P-1135 (13-year-old boy), P-1136 (seven-year-old boy), P-1137 (40-year-old man) and P-1138 (55-year-old man).

Of the new cases, six cases (P-1131, P-1133, P-1135, P-1136, P-1137 and P-1138) had come from Mumbai, one of the COVID-19-hit cities in the country. P-1132 and P-1134 are the contacts of P-927, a 60-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on May 13. P-1130 emerged from one of the containment areas in the city having no specific source of infection. The source of infection of P-1129 is yet to be found. Considering the increasing number of positive cases in the district, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat extended the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which has been in force since March 19, till the end of May, before it expired on Sunday.

Four patients (P-588, P-602, P-603 and P-611) who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from the designated hospital on Sunday. With this, the total number of patients recovered and discharged rose to 51. There are 46 active cases.

