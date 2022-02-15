COVID-19 cases drop to two-digit mark in Mysuru

Active cases fall below 1,000 with impressive recovery of infected persons

COVID-19 cases in Mysuru dropped to two-digit mark for the second day on Tuesday with a sharp drop in new cases. Also, the active cases have fallen below 1,000 with remarkable recoveries of the infected.

On Tuesday, 66 cases were reported in the district along with 261 recoveries. One death due to COVID-19 was reported, taking the death toll to 2,552.

The active cases stood at 963 with the number of those hospitalised also dropping substantially. As on Tuesday, the government hospitals in the district had 115 patients besides 19 in private hospitals as beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are lying vacant in most hospitals across the district.

The number of patients in COVID-19 Care Centres has also fallen sharply as only two patients are presently being treated in one of the centers in the district. The health authorities are considering shutting down all centres in the taluks and retain the centre set up at the KSOU Academic building near the Mysuru airport, in view of falling cases.

The number of those in home isolation has also fallen below 1,000 as 827 are currently being treated under home quarantine.

Barring Mysuru city, cases have hit the single-digit mark in some taluks. As many as four taluks have reported zero cases. Out of 66 cases, 50 cases are from Mysuru city alone. The cases in the 0-17 age group have also seen marked decline as 11 new cases were reported on Tuesday.