COVID-19 cases drop to single digit in Mysuru

MYSURU COVID-19 cases in Mysuru dropped to single digit for the first time on Tuesday after a gap of several months, ever since the cases started to fall after the third wave early this year. Six persons tested positive on Tuesday with 107 persons discharged the same day upon recovering from the infection. One death was reported on Tuesday. With the continuous fall in new infections and faster recovery, the active case tally has dropped below 100 and stands at 90 as on Tuesday. A total of 846 tests had been done on Tuesday. Barring Mysuru city, all other taluks in the district have reported zero cases. The active cases are expected to hit zero soon as such cases have dropped to single digit in all taluks expect Mysuru city which has 72 active cases. Sargur and Hunsur have zero active cases. The number of active cases in taluks: H.D. Kote 1; K.R. Nagar 1; Mysuru taluk 1; Nanjangud 4; Periyapatna 4; Saligrama 1; and T.N. Pura 2.