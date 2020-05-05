COVID-19 cases drop to single digit in Mysuru for first time

The number of active cases in Mysuru dropped to single digit with three more patients discharged from the COVID-19 hospital here on Tuesday. The active cases now stand at eight and Mysuru, which is still placed in the ‘red zone’, may soon have zero cases, thanks to the remarkable recovery of patients since the past few days.

Also, the number of people in home quarantine came down to 26 with over 4,728 persons completing the mandatory two-week quarantine. Out of 90 positive cases reported since March 26, the live cases had dropped to 8 till date, bringing big respite to healthcare professionals and the district administration which continue to be on a combat mode against COVID-19 despite the significant drop in infection rate.

Patient numbers 272, 384 and 387 had been discharged on Tuesday.

In H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar taluks, over a dozen people had been quarantined on Monday, causing anxiety among the locals.

However, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Tuesday said the primary contacts of a positive case tested in Wayanad in Kerala had been isolated in H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar taluks on Monday. All of them – 10 people under quarantine in H.D. Kote and six in K.R. Nagar taluk – had tested negative to the infection. “There is no need to panic,” he clarified.

Barring Nanjangud and Mysuru taluks, no other taluk has reported the infection and are free from the disease since March.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru district police clarified that only goods vehicles are allowed to enter Kerala via Bavali check-post and passenger vehicles are barred. Vehicles wishing to enter Kerala from Mysuru can pass through T Narsipur, Santhemarahalli, Chamarajanagar, Terakanambi and Gundlupet. The same route can be used in the reverse direction to access Mysuru from Kerala.

With Nanjangud being a containment zone, vehicles had been barred from passing through the town to access the Kerala border.