COVID-19 cases dip below 2,000 in Karnataka

12 July 2021 02:16 IST

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has dropped to under 2,000. On Sunday, 1,978 new cases were reported, while the number of recoveries was 2,326. The death toll for the day stood at 56, taking the total number of fatalities to 35,835.

In Bengaluru Urban too, the number of cases was below 500 — at 433, and the only other districts that reported over 100 new cases were Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru. The number of active cases now stands at 36737, while the total number of positive cases so far is 28,71,298. To date, 27,98,703 people have been discharged.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.24, while the case fatality rate was 2.83. The number of tests conducted was 1,58,898. As many as 89,037 vaccination doses were administered until 3.30 p.m.

