COVID-19 cases declining in Mysuru, says Somashekar

District-in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and other officials at the Rajyotsava celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday.

MYSURU

02 November 2020 00:25 IST

‘War against the virus is not yet over and should continue till a vaccine is here’

District-in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said here on Sunday that COVID-19 cases were showing a declining trend in Mysuru owing to aggressive testing and early treatment.

Speaking during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, the Minister said the district was a role model for others in the handling of the pandemic in the early days. But things went awry in subsequent stages following which the State government, on the suggestions of experts and scientists, initiated new measures that brought the situation under control.

Not only have the testing facilities ramped up but the number of daily tests being conducted have increased manifold, helping detect the presence of the virus in the early stages. “Treatment in the early stages has not only helped increase the rate of recovery and decrease the number of deaths but has also helped prevent the spread of the virus,” the Minister added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Somashekar said there was a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases after the lockdown was lifted in a graded manner but things were now under control. He sought the cooperation of the people in tackling the pandemic.

The war against COVID-19 is not yet over and should continue till a vaccine is available. Until then people should ensure social distancing, wear masks and comply with the use of sanitisers all of which will go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus, said Mr. Somashekar.

Referring to recent conduct of Dasara festival, the Minister said the festivities were curtailed to prevent the congregation of crowd to curb the spread of COVID-19. He expressed confidence that Mysuru district would soon fall under the green zone.

He paid tribute to COVID-19 warriors – doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, pourakarmikas, police and other officials – who were on the frontline in the efforts to manage the pandemic.

Recalling the importance of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, Mr. Somashekar said the struggle for the unification of Karnataka went alongside with the struggle for Independence from the British and culminated in the reorganisation of the State on November 1, 1956. The youth of the State should strive for the comprehensive development of Karnataka and cultivate interest in Kannada literature and local culture, he said, while calling for the greater use of Kannada in administration.

The authorities also felicitated 11 persons for their contribution to various fields ranging from social work, art, culture and media. Floral offerings were made to idol of goddess Bhuvaneshwari personifying Karnataka and Kannada. Local elected representatives, officials from the district administration and others were present.