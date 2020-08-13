COVID-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru

13 August 2020 22:44 IST

6,706 new cases, 8,609 patients discharged on Thursday

With a total of 6,706 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka on Thursday, the total number cases detected in Karnataka has crossed the 2 lakh mark. As of Thursday, as many as 2,03,200 COVID-19 cases are reported in the State.

Karnataka recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 8 and breached the one lakh mark on July 27.

Increased testing

It took four-and-a-half months for the first one lakh cases to be detected from March 8 to July 27. However, in just 17 days, the number of cases increased from 1 lakh to 2 lakh. Sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare attributed the rise in number of cases to increased testing.

Nodal officer for COVID-19 testing in the State C.N. Manjunath attributed the rise in number of cases to increased testing. He said the focus should be on detecting more positive cases and reducing fatalities.

On Thursday, the highest number of tests – 55,999 – in a single day were performed. Of these, 27,296 were rapid antigen tests.

Of the 2.03,200 cases recorded so far, 1,21,242 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the State to 59%. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, as many as 8,609 patients were discharged on Thursday. This is the highest number of recoveries in a single day.

Total toll

Meanwhile, 103 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the total toll to 3,613. Of the total 78,337 active cases in Karnataka, 727 patients are in intensive care units.

Of the 6,706 cases reported on Thursday, 1,893 were in Bengaluru. Eight other districts in the State have reported more than 200 new positive cases.