COVID-19 cases breach one lakh-mark in Mysuru

Vaccination for 18-44 age group finally begins

COVID-19 cases in Mysuru district crossed one lakh on Monday, the second highest in the State after Bengaluru.

More than 45,000 cases had been added to the tally since April 1. The COVID-19 count stands at 1,00,284 with the addition of 1,537 new cases on Monday. Seven deaths were reported on the day, taking the toll to 1,334.

Like on Sunday, the number of recoveries were more than the number of new cases. A total of 2,706 patients were discharged on Monday, which is the highest so far in the district. As many as 84,525 people had recovered from the infection since the first wave.

Mysuru city alone reported 894 cases on Monday. However, the daily count, when compared to the first week, has seen a small drop.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited vaccination for the people aged between 18 and 44 began at two centres in Mysuru on Monday. However, the launch that was supposed to have started at 10 a.m. was delayed for a couple of hours following delay in the arrival of vaccines from Bengaluru.

The District Hospital and Charaka Hospital, both on KRS Road, had been identified for the vaccination of this age group. Despite total lockdown beginning from Monday, the response on day one of the drive was good with those registered online and allotted vaccination schedule turning up for the jabs taking all safety precautions. No walk-ins are allowed for this age group.

It is learnt that Mysuru received nearly 8,500 doses of vaccine for launching the vaccination for those aged above 18 years. Also, the second dose of vaccination is expected to pick up from Tuesday with the arrival of fresh stocks of the vaccines.