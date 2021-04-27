COVID-19 cases breach 2,000 mark in Mysuru

Minister promises RT-PCR test reports within 24 hours

The daily count in COVID-19 infections breached 2,000 mark with 2,042 cases reported on Tuesday. The alarming spike continued for the second day after Monday’s 1,563 cases.

The cases had not crossed 1,000 mark in the previous wave in Mysuru, but the new figures have triggered panic. Also worrying is the rise in fatalities, with nine deaths reported on Tuesday.

Out of 2,042 cases, 1,573 are contacts of the infected, 449 and 20 are ILI and SARI cases, respectively. As many as 679 persons were discharged on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Minister in charge of Mysuru district on Tuesday said the 14-day lockdown across Mysuru district has to be enforced strictly to control the pandemic and bring down its numbers, which are rising rapidly in the district.

At a meeting here with the elected representatives and officials, Mr. Somashekar urged the public not to force the government to extend the lockdown by strictly complying with the directions and staying at home to keep the contagion under control. “Don’t go out after 10 am unnecessarily.”

Mr. Somashekar said tahsildars had been told to report to the respective MLAs on the number of beds occupied and vacant in the taluks. “Through the MLAs, they are supposed to inform the public on the number of cases, and the number of recoveries for keeping them informed on the situation.”

He also told the meeting that steps had been taken to give reports of RT-PCR tests in 24 hours and added that efforts are also being made to supply Remdesivir to private hospitals which had sought the drug earlier and also made the payment. As of now, the government hospitals are not facing any shortage of drugs, he said.