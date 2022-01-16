COVID-19 case surge hits new high in Mysuru

1892 cases reported on Sunday

The third wave surge in the district hit a new high when 1,892 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday.

This is one of the highest for a single-day surge and is more than twice the cases reported the previous day. Mysuru city alone reported 1,487 new cases while the rural hinterland comprising 9 other taluks reported the remaining 405 cases. The total tests conducted was 6,988 and the test positivity rate was 27.07%.

In rest of the district, T. Narsipur registered 115 cases – the highest for the rural hinterland, while Mysuru taluk recorded 68 cases, followed by Nanjangud (52), Hunsur (51), H.D. Kote (45), K.R. Nagar (37), and Periyapatana (33), while Saragur registered 3 cases and Saligrama reported one new case.

With Sunday’s surge there are 5,603 active cases in Mysuru district with Mysuru city alone having 4,389 active cases. There was one death and 256 discharges on Sunday and the cumulative death since the pandemic broke out stands at 2,435. There were 6 cases in children below 5 years, 20 cases in those aged between 6 to 10years, and 116 cases among the 14 to 17 years age group.