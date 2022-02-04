Karnataka

Covid-19: Case against 12 for fake RT-PCRs in Belagavi

The incident was reported from Kuganoli check post in Belagavi district, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo
Special Correspondent Belagavi 04 February 2022 12:13 IST
Updated: 04 February 2022 12:23 IST

They were travelling in a private bus that was coming from Maharashtra

The Belagavi district police have filed cases against 12 persons for trying to cross the inter-State border using fake RT-PCR certificates.

Officers at the Kuganoli check post found that these persons were trying to enter Karnataka using fake RT-PCR certificates created by fudging documents. They were all travelling in a private bus that was coming from Maharashtra.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
Karnataka