KarnatakaBelagavi 04 February 2022 12:13 IST
Covid-19: Case against 12 for fake RT-PCRs in Belagavi
Updated: 04 February 2022 12:23 IST
They were travelling in a private bus that was coming from Maharashtra
The Belagavi district police have filed cases against 12 persons for trying to cross the inter-State border using fake RT-PCR certificates.
Officers at the Kuganoli check post found that these persons were trying to enter Karnataka using fake RT-PCR certificates created by fudging documents. They were all travelling in a private bus that was coming from Maharashtra.
