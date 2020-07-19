COVID-19 care centres in Dharwad being equipped with books, sports material

The Dharwad district administration is equipping COVID-19 care centres with books and sports material to help those housed there spend quality time and remain active during their 10-day quarantine period.

Officials have supplied carrom boards, chess kits, cricket sets and volleyballs to such care centres to help the inmates remain engaged.

Some of the care centres that have been set up in the government-run Devraj Urs Backward Class hostels have basketball courts and small cricket pitches. They will be utilised by non-symptomatic people housed there.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked the Department of Libraries to procure books from donors and other sources and supply them to the care centres. Newspapers and magazines too would be supplied.

He has directed the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide sports equipment to the care centres. The department would allow resource persons to conduct yoga sessions in these centres.

The district administration has tied up with Indian Medical Association to provide tele- counselling for those housed in the care centres. The association has sent a list of 11 doctors and their phone numbers to all such centres.