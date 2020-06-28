COVID-19 care centres in Ayurveda colleges

With Dharwad district registering an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has taken steps to designate Ayurveda hospitals in Hubballi as COVID-19 care centres.
On Sunday, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar visited the Sanjivini Ayurveda Hospital and Heggeri Ayurveda College where COVID-19 care centres have been set up.
Giving details about the arrangements, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa M. said that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients would be taken care at these COVID-19 care centres.
The designated COVID-19 hospital in Dharwad district, the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, has a 250-bed facility for coronavirus patients and 35 ventilators were available at the hospital. Ms. Deepa said that patients with severe symptoms of the pandemic and other health issues would be treated at KIMS.
The Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor Mohan Limbikai, MLA Arvind Bellad, HDUDA Chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, District Health Officer Yashwanth Madeenkar and others.
