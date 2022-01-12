Covid-19: Business organisations in Mysuru oppose weekend curfew

Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysore (FOAM) questions the logic behind restricting commercial activities for two days in a week to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control

The weekend curfew introduced as a measure to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has come under flak from traders and businesses on the ground that it is affecting the livelihood of the majority of the people.

The growing discontent against the lockdown came to the fore on January 12 when Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysore (FOAM) called upon the government to rescind the weekend curfew.

Members of FOAM questioned the logic behind restricting commercial activities for two days in a week to bring the pandemic under control.

They claim that the government’s decision has pushed lakhs of people who sustainthemselves on daily wages to the brink while the State itself is losing revenue by way of tax. ‘Health is important, but so is livelihood. Without means to survive, it is the health which will be affected’, the association argued.

Members of the hotel owners association said the hospitality industry was among the worst affected due to the lockdown induced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘’The sector is dependent on tourism, which has taken a hit. Hence, employees of hotels and restaurants are in dire straits,” according to Narayana Gowda, president of the association.

The FOAM members also questioned the government for targeting hotels while there is no restriction on travelling or on political rallies and meetings. The Federation questioned whether weekend curfew is even scientific. It suggested that the government insist on social distancing and making proper wearing of masks in public places compulsory.

They said Mysuru is a tourist city and was showing signs of recovery during weekends, but the government’s decision has come as a bolt from the blue. Commercial establishments are struggling again.

B.S. Prashanth of Mysuru Travel Agents Association said while the restrictions to curb the pandemic are applicable to commoners, the political class is violating them.

Sudhakar Shetty of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted that the weekend curfew is affecting small scale industrial units. Industrialists are unable to pay workers, and there would be a cascading impact on the economy.