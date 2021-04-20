COVID-19: Big jump for fourth successive day

MYSURU

20 April 2021 20:29 IST

Mysuru has reported a big jump in COVID-19 cases for the fourth continuous day, swelling the active case tally.

On Tuesday, 699 new infections were detected, taking the number of active cases to 4,147. Four people succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday. The pandemic has claimed 1,126 lives so far, including 56 in the last 12 days.

Like Monday, the highest number of cases – 527 - was reported from Mysuru city. The daily count in taluks is like this – 9 in H.D. Kote; 38 in Hunsur; 23 in K.R. Nagar; 52 in Mysuru taluk; 21 in Nanjangud; 14 in Periyapatna; and 15 in T. Narsipur.

Out of 699 cases, 545 are the contacts, 147 ILI and 7 SARI.

In Mysuru, the number of infected under home isolation has gone up to 822. As many as 336 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

A total of 16,458 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday and the highest number of people getting the jab were from Mysuru city.

Since April 1, 3,39,240 people had been vaccinated and 55,998 were alone from Mysuru. If 1,391 were vaccinated on April 1, the total number of persons receiving the shots stood at 16,458 on April 20. The highest number of people vaccinated in this period was on April 10 when 32,067 got the shots.