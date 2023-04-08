‘COVID-19 batch’ effect: a flood of applications for CET

April 08, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

This year, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is flooded with applications for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) to secure admissions for engineering and other professional courses. The KEA has received 2.5 lakh applications, which is already 37,000 more than last year. Even as the last date for submission has been extended till April 9, the KEA expects to receive over 50,000 more applications than last year.

“When compared with the last five years, this year’s enrolment for CET is high. We have already received around 2.5 lakh applications and extended the last date for submission of applications till April 9. When compared with previous years, this year we expect 50,000 more applications to be submitted. The exam will be held on May 21, 22, and 23. Therefore, the number of examination centres will be increased and we will make arrangements for all the students to write the examination,” said Ramya S., Executive Director, KEA.

‘COVID-19 batch’ effect

The spike in the number of students applying for CET-2023 is attributed to the pandemic. In 2020-21, all students who took Class X exams except one were promoted without any examination, which has swelled the number of students writing the II Pre-University exam this year, leading to a natural spike in the students applying for the CET.

The government had shut down all schools in 2020-21 and online classes were conducted. No exams were held and all students were promoted based on their attendance for online classes, assignments, and their performance in the previous years. Among 8,71,501 Class X students that year, all except one were promoted. Of them, 2.7 lakh students opted for Science stream in the pre-university course, most of whom now seek admission to professional courses and are now enrolling for the CET.

This was not the case earlier — the pass percentage for Class X was in the range of 75 to 80%. In 2019-20, it was 72.42% and in 2021-22 it was 85.63%.