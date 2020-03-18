COVID-19 | Ban orders on festivals attracting large crowds

The district administration has issued ban orders on all festivals that can attract a large number of persons in the district for an indefinite period.

This follows the organisation of a fair in Chikkodi on Monday where thousands participated, despite general instructions against large gatherings in the State.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli issued district- specific orders on Tuesday.

The orders issued under the ‘Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act – COVID Regulations -2020’ provide conditional exemption to religious rituals, pujas and daily offerings at places of worship.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the DC requested heads of religious institutions and congregations to limit the number of people attending daily routines.

ZP CEO K.V. Rajendra spoke about the precautions to be taken to avoid the spread of the disease.

He advised against the universal use of masks. “Only those who are infected should use masks. Moreover, a mask should be used only for 7 to 8 hours. If used for longer periods, it could lead to spread of infection,” Dr. Rajendra said.

Officials are keeping a watch on 58 persons who went abroad in the last few months. All persons who undertake foreign travel have been advised to declare their exposure and undergo tests to rule out infections.

The government has set up screening stations at the toll plazas on the roads leading to Maharashtra and Goa.