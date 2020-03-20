COVID-19 | Asia’s largest coconut market closed

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has ordered the closure of the coconut market in Maddur till March 31. The market on the APMC premises off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is the largest in Asia.
Mr. Venkatesh has also ordered the closure of all hotels, dhabas and other eateries along the highway in Maddur till March 31.
The district administration has procured as many as 14,000 medical kits as part of the preventive measures, the officer told presspersons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.