COVID-19 | Asia’s largest coconut market closed

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has ordered the closure of the coconut market in Maddur till March 31. The market on the APMC premises off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is the largest in Asia.

Mr. Venkatesh has also ordered the closure of all hotels, dhabas and other eateries along the highway in Maddur till March 31.

The district administration has procured as many as 14,000 medical kits as part of the preventive measures, the officer told presspersons.